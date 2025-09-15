DTB bank senior staff, SHELMITH GICHUKI, accused of bringing men into her matrimonial home and entertaining her estranged husband’s friends, including DJ MO







Monday, September 15, 2025 - Diamond Trust Bank senior executive, Shelmith Gichuki, has been accused of dragging her marriage through the mud by allegedly sneaking men into her matrimonial home.

According to insiders, Shelmith, whose marriage has been on the rocks, is said to have entertained several men behind her husband’s back, including some of his own close friends.





In shocking allegations, she was even linked to popular gospel entertainer, DJ Mo, who has previously faced accusations of infidelity.





To make matters worse, sources claim Shelmith went as far as turning her car into a lodging, where she reportedly hosted her secret escapades.

Her marriage has since crumbled.

Shelmith’s ex-husband is popular on social media, where he flaunts a lavish lifestyle and shares photos rubbing shoulders with popular celebrities.

