Netizen reveals why most curvy and beautiful women like this often end up being single mothers or stuck in toxic entanglements! (PHOTO)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A popular social media personality has ignited online debate after controversially claiming that many curvy, beautiful women seem to struggle with love.

In a now-viral post, he alleged that such women are often self-centered, arrogant, and entitled - believing their looks alone should guarantee them special treatment.

He went further to criticize their approach to intimacy, suggesting that they often put in minimal effort while expecting to be treated like royalty.

He also claimed that some of these women tend to have one man they genuinely love, but who doesn’t love them back - leaving them emotionally stuck.

The post has divided opinion online, with some netizens agreeing, while others slammed it as a tired, shallow stereotype.





