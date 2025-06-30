A new era of environmentally friendly cloud mining: RICH Miner accepts BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, USDC, DOGE"

In the global advocacy of green energy and low-carbon development, RICH Miner brings industry innovation: launching a new era of environmentally friendly cloud mining", fully supporting mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, USDC, DOGE, etc.

All RICH Miner mines use wind, solar, and hydropower, and are equipped with AI intelligent computing power scheduling technology to reduce carbon emissions by more than 75%, achieving zero-carbon footprint mining. Whether you are a novice entering the crypto world or an investor pursuing sustainable returns, you can start an environmentally friendly, safe, and considerable digital asset appreciation journey through simple registration and one-click contracts.





Multi-currency freedom: one-stop coverage of mainstream crypto assets

RICH Miner's powerful platform compatibility meets diversified investment needs:

Value storage benchmark: Bitcoin (BTC)-the first choice for mining digital gold.

King of smart contracts: Ethereum (ETH)-capturing the core value of the Web3 ecosystem.

Stable duo: USDT, USDC - provide income stability in volatile markets.

Efficient payment network: XRP - high-quality assets focusing on cross-border payment and settlement.

Community culture representative: Dogecoin (DOGE) - the leader of popular MEME coins.

Why choose RichMiner?

1: RichMiner perfectly solves the user's demand for "how to easily and efficiently participate in mining and obtain income" after buying coins.

2: RICH Miner adopts cold and hot wallet isolation, multi-signature mechanism, and smart contract hosting.

3: RICH Miner's computing power center is preferentially deployed in areas rich in renewable energy such as hydropower, wind power, and solar energy, which greatly reduces carbon footprint.

4: RICH Miner actively participates in carbon offset projects and continues to explore greener blockchain infrastructure solutions.

RICH Miner low-carbon mining guide:

1: Click https://richminer.com to register an account to receive $15.

2. Users can choose flexible contracts based on their own assets, such as:

Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 $700 8 $8.68 $500.00 + $69.44 $1,600 15 $21.60 $1600.00 + $324 $3,300 18 $46.20 $3300.00 + $831.60 $5,600 22 $84.00 $5600.00 + $1848 $8,800 28 $140.80 $8800.00 + $3942.40

All income can be checked in real time, and withdrawals are credited to the account within 5 minutes, which truly achieves "clear, transparent, and fast".

Overview:

RICH Miner's low-carbon cloud mining service not only allows you to participate in multi-currency mining such as BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, USDC, DOGE, but also contributes to environmental protection. Combined with simple operating procedures, real-time settlement of income around the clock and compliant custody, the platform provides global users with a new entrance of "one-click mining, clean value-added".

About RICH Miner:

RICH Miner is a global leading cloud mining service provider headquartered in London, UK (founded in 2022). With "smart, green, and inclusive" as its core, it reshapes the cloud mining experience through technological innovation and compliance practices, and becomes a low threshold for individual investors to enter the cryptocurrency field. Its design, which combines policy trends with user needs, is promoting the large-scale implementation of the passive income model worldwide.

Official website: https://richminer.com

Mobile application: iOS and Android versions

Official email: info@richminer.com