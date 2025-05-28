Uproar as a matatu conductor is captured viciously attacking a LADY and attempting to strangle her after a little misunderstanding (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment a rogue matatu conductor working for Ruiru-based, Mataara Sacco, violently attacked a female passenger.

The altercation occurred after the lady allegedly refused to show an M-Pesa confirmation message to the conductor upon request.

In the video, the lady and the conductor are seen alighting the matatu amid a heated verbal exchange.

The conductor turns violent and starts assaulting her.

He grabs her neck and attempts to strangle her as the altercation ensues.

Despite the aggression, onlookers failed to intervene.

The woman, clearly distressed, finally retaliated, sparking a full-blown physical brawl between the two.

It took the intervention of a law enforcement officer, who rushed to the scene and quelled the fight.

Watch the video.

Uproar as a matatu conductor is captured viciously attacking a LADY and attempting to strangle her after a little misunderstanding pic.twitter.com/sSw475HeDZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST