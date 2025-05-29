The dreaded Panga Boys gang caught on camera attacking and robbing a drunk man at night while dressed in bui buis to conceal their identities (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Chilling footage has emerged showing members of the dreaded Panga Boys gang attacking and robbing a drunk man in Kisauni, Mombasa County, under the cover of darkness.

The gang, known for a spate of violent robberies in the region, was recorded on camera wearing bui buis to conceal their identities during the assault.

In the disturbing video, the intoxicated victim is seen lying helplessly on the ground, pleading for mercy, as the thugs search his pockets and steal his belongings.

One gang member is clearly seen whipping the man with a panga before the group flees from the scene.

This latest incident adds to growing concerns over the state of security in the coastal county, where residents have been living in fear due to increasing attacks by armed gangs.

The footage has sparked renewed outrage online, with many questioning the Government's response to the security crisis.

Just weeks ago, several human rights organizations called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to urgently overhaul the region’s security leadership, accusing them of negligence and failure to tame criminal gangs like the Panga Boys.

Watch the video.

The dreaded Panga Boys gang caught on camera attacking and robbing a drunk man at night while dressed in bui buis to conceal their identities pic.twitter.com/eS1aUlWHrs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST