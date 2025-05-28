A distressed father turns violent and assaults staff at a public hospital in Gatundu after his child died due to medical negligence (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - There was a distressing incident at Igegania Hospital in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on Tuesday evening after a child died under unclear circumstances, with witnesses reporting that medical negligence may have contributed to the tragedy.
A video circulating on social media shows a visibly
distraught man, believed to be the father, carrying the lifeless body of his
child through the hospital corridors, accusing them of failing to act in time
to save the child.
In a moment of grief and fury, he is seen shouting at staff
and confronting one of the hospital’s security guards, who had stepped in to
try and manage the situation.
The grieving man briefly lashed out physically, prompting the
guard to retreat, as other patients watched in stunned silence.
According to sources familiar with the situation, the child
had been at the facility for several hours before succumbing to what many
believe were preventable complications.
A distressed father turns violent and assaults staff at a public hospital in Gatundu after his child died due to medical negligence pic.twitter.com/86yVuyElIZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025
