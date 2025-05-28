A distressed father turns violent and assaults staff at a public hospital in Gatundu after his child died due to medical negligence (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - There was a distressing incident at Igegania Hospital in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on Tuesday evening after a child died under unclear circumstances, with witnesses reporting that medical negligence may have contributed to the tragedy.

A video circulating on social media shows a visibly distraught man, believed to be the father, carrying the lifeless body of his child through the hospital corridors, accusing them of failing to act in time to save the child.

In a moment of grief and fury, he is seen shouting at staff and confronting one of the hospital’s security guards, who had stepped in to try and manage the situation.

The grieving man briefly lashed out physically, prompting the guard to retreat, as other patients watched in stunned silence.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the child had been at the facility for several hours before succumbing to what many believe were preventable complications.

A distressed father turns violent and assaults staff at a public hospital in Gatundu after his child died due to medical negligence pic.twitter.com/86yVuyElIZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025

