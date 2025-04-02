





Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - A video of Maina Njenga, a controversial political figure, in the company of suspected Mungiki members has raised eyebrows, with reports emerging that the dreaded sect has regrouped.

In the video, Maina was seen marching forward as his supporters sang songs associated with the Mungiki sect and showered praises on him, calling him ‘Ndovu’ (elephant).

According to media reports, Maina Njenga is at the center of preparations of Ruto’s visit to the Mt Kenya region.

For the better part of last Sunday, Njenga’s followers gathered at a house in Ruai to plan for Ruto’s visit, which began on Tuesday.

Their task includes cheering the President at public rallies and preventing critics from engaging in anti-Ruto chants, which have characterised some of his public events.

This is intended to create the impression that Ruto’s political relationship with Mt Kenya remains strong and that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua does not hold sway in the region.

More than 200 representatives of his followers attended the meeting, which began at 6am to strategize on how to welcome and “protect” the President from detractors.

Ruto kicked off his visit of Mount Kenya region in Laikipia, which is considered the bedrock of Njenga’s political support and received a heroic welcome.

Watch video of Maina Njenga and alleged members of Mungiki sect.

Return of MUNGIKI? Video of MAINA NJENGA with suspected Mungiki members sparks reactions! They met at a house in Ruai on Sunday to plan for RUTO’s visit pic.twitter.com/IUMtN1e0Um — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 2, 2025

