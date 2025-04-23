Another one bites the dust! ZORA actress BRENDA MITCHELLE announces breakup from husband, legendary gospel producer JACKY B (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - It seems a wave of breakups is sweeping through Kenya’s entertainment scene, and the latest couple to call it quits is actress Brenda Mitchelle and legendary gospel producer, Jacob Otieno, popularly known as Jacky B.

The Zora actress took to social media to confirm the end of their over five-year-long marriage.

“My marriage has been over for some time now, and while it has taken a while to acknowledge this, I believe now is the right moment to do so,” she wrote.

Jacky B, a giant in the gospel industry, has produced some of Kenya’s most iconic hits, including the electric “Vimbada” by Moji Shortbabaa and Jabidii, and the viral “Odi Dance” by Timeless Noel and crew - both of which became national anthems.

As fans process the news, many are sending love and wishing them healing as they embark on new paths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST