Uptown Problems! Content creator CHEBET RONOH shares CCTV footage showing her friends brutally attacking her in a restaurant (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Popular content creator Chebet Ronoh has shared CCTV footage of the brutal moment she was attacked by people she once called friends.

In the video, a man and a woman are seen knocking her to the floor in a restaurant before mercilessly assaulting her - while bystanders just watched!

Ronoh later revealed that her attackers were former friends who turned on her after she called them out for mistreating her.

But that’s not all! She also claimed the duo allegedly organized for her phone to be stolen.

Watch the video below.

Nimeheal sasa but when i tell you the things i was going through behind the scenes, these two were my so called “friends” and that’s why i isolate , TRUST GOD AND SELF ONLY pic.twitter.com/w1WaKr31mf — chebetonsteroids (@Iam_ronoh) February 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST