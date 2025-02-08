Tuliambiwa kila mtu abebe kisu - A goon hired by Kakamega Governor FERNANDES BARASA confesses after he was cornered at a burial and beaten like a burukenge (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - One of the goons linked to the violent disruption at the funeral service of former Wanga North Location Chief, Agostino Gerald Odongo, in Matungu, Kakamega County, was apprehended and confessed to arriving at the event alongside others in six Toyota Probox vehicles while armed with weapons, including knives.

The goon said he stabbed two people when chaos erupted at the burial and begged for forgiveness.

“I stabbed two people. We were told to carry knives by the governor and protect him,” the suspect confessed.

