This thug should be in KAMITI – Watch the shocking moment a Migori Youth fan brutally attacked referee and assaulted a female police officer after his team conceded a second goal (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - In a shocking case of football hooliganism taken too far, a Migori Youth FC fan was captured on camera over the weekend attacking a referee and brutally assaulting a female police officer.

The violent spectator stormed the pitch in anger after his team conceded a second goal, launching a physical assault on the referee over alleged bias.

When police officers intervened to protect the officials, the hooligan turned on a female officer, kicking her to the ground despite her being armed.

This shocking incident highlights the growing menace of unruly behavior in Kenyan football.

Such reckless and barbaric acts have no place in sports and authorities must take decisive action to bring this culprit to justice and deter future incidents.

Watch the video below and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST