SHOCKING PHOTO showing last moments of Kenyan police officer, SAMUEL TOMPEI KAITWAI, killed in Haiti emerges - He died a painful death!







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - As Kenyans continue to mourn Samuel Tompei Kaitwai, the Kenyan police officer killed by gangs in Haiti, a photo of the 28-year-old fighting for his life hospital has emerged.

From the post shared on X by vocal political activist Francis Gaitho, Kaitwai died a painful death.

Kaitwai was shot on Sunday, February 23rd, during an operation in Ségur-Savien, Haiti’s Artibonite region.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic loss for both his family and the Kenyan police force.

As the first casualty of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support mission (MSS), Kaitwai’s death has left his family shattered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST