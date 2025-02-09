SHOCK as a househelp is murdered in Kitengela and her body dumped in the toilet







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - A family in Kitengela is calling for police intervention after their househelp was brutally murdered in their home.

According to a distressed family member, they left the househelp alone in the house to run some errands.

When they returned home, they found her lifeless body in the toilet.

She was reportedly stabbed and strangled to death by someone close to her.

The deceased’s body was taken to the morgue as police launch investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST