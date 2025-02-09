SHOCK as female college student jumps to her death from third floor after an argument with her boyfriend near JKUAT – DETAILS!







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Police in Juja are investigating the tragic death of a college student who reportedly jumped from the third floor of a residential building on Saturday night following an altercation with her boyfriend.

The deceased, a student at a Thika-based institution, allegedly fell out with her lover before taking the fatal plunge.

Neighbours say she lived with her boyfriend in a rented apartment near Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) at Gate C.

Initial reports suggested she was a JKUAT student, but a security officer at the university dismissed these claims, confirming that no student from the institution had been reported dead.

Witnesses claim the argument was triggered by messages her boyfriend had allegedly exchanged with another woman.

Her fall startled neighbours, who rushed to the scene hoping to save her, but she succumbed to her injuries on impact.

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Juja have since secured the area and collected evidence to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

