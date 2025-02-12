City billionaire and Twiga Foods CEO, PETER NJONJO, and his wife TINA seek divorce - The rich also cry







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Prominent businessman, Peter Njonjo, the CEO of Twiga Foods, is embroiled in a marital dispute with his wife, Tina.

According to an explosive tweet by flamboyant lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, the couple has moved to court to seek divorce.

Kipkorir, who is Tina’s friend, has accused former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Philip Murgor of making Njonjo swear a false affidavit, accusing him of trying to influence the divorce proceedings that are currently before a magistrate.

Murgor is acting for Njonjo while Kipkorir is acting for Tina in the case.

“There is a lawyer called Philip Murgor who has a crazed obsession with me! When on behalf of Sarah Wairimu Cohen murder case he sued former DCI George Kinoti for contempt, I acted for the DCI. Instead of dealing with the merit of the case, he attempted to bring my social media posts into play. The contempt proceedings were dismissed. ow, he is acting for Peter Njonjo in his divorce proceedings with my friend Tina, he wants to bring me into play. Philip Murgor has even made his client swear a truly false Affidavit alleging I called & met the Trial Magistrate this year to fix the case! Even saying where I met the Trial Magistrate,” said Kipkorir.

“I have not called or met the Magistrate this year. And the place he alleges I met her, I have not been there in my life! For a lawyer to make a client swear a false affidavit must be the most egregious offense by a lawyer. I need to get an injunction to restrain Philip Murgor obsessing over me,” he added.





Njonjo is one of the most prominent businessmen in the country and a force to reckon with in the food distribution industry.

His estranged wife, Tina, is a lawyer and former head of legal at Safaricom.

The couple has four children aged between 17 and six.

The Kenyan DAILY POST