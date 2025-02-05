An armed female cop assaulted by a rogue local football fan who stormed the pitch baying for the referee’s blood (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 5, 2025 - A National Super League match between Nairobi United and Migori Youth was interrupted by a violent outburst on Sunday evening at the Mpesa Foundation Academy when a Migori Youth fan, furious over his team conceding a second goal, attacked the referee, causing chaos in the stands and disrupting the match.

The incident escalated when the same fan, in a fit of rage and completely disregarding the consequences of his actions, not only verbally assaulted but physically attacked a female police officer who was doing her duty by attempting to intervene and restore order amidst the chaos that had begun to spread across the stands.

Watch the video.

An armed female cop assaulted by a rogue local football fan who stormed the pitch baying for the referee’s blood pic.twitter.com/uJR0MTJlCw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 5, 2025

