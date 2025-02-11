A thief forced to dance for a mob after being beaten up – VIDEO

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a middle-aged man was caught stealing by a mob and beaten up, before being forced to dance.
In the hilarious video, the suspected thug, who was caught
breaking into a house at night, is seen shaking his waist with his hands tied
from the back as a mob surrounds him, baying for his blood.
He pleaded with the mob to spare his precious life and vowed
that he will never steal again.
His face had almost been disfigured after receiving severe
beatings.
Watch the video
A thief forced to dance for a mob after being beaten up pic.twitter.com/XdpPxvUth3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 11, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments