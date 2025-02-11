A thief forced to dance for a mob after being beaten up – VIDEO







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a middle-aged man was caught stealing by a mob and beaten up, before being forced to dance.

In the hilarious video, the suspected thug, who was caught breaking into a house at night, is seen shaking his waist with his hands tied from the back as a mob surrounds him, baying for his blood.

He pleaded with the mob to spare his precious life and vowed that he will never steal again.

His face had almost been disfigured after receiving severe beatings.

