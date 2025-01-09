Shocking CCTV footage shows a knife-wielding woman attacking her husband in Buruburu - She was heavily intoxicated (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - CCTV footage circulating on social media captures a disturbing domestic violence incident in Buruburu, Nairobi, where a woman is seen attacking a man believed to be her partner with a knife and causing him severe head injuries.

The video, marked with a timestamp from the night of Saturday, 9th November 2024, begins with the woman in the sitting area of their home, enjoying an evening drink and dancing.

At this point, the man is not present in the house but can be seen watching from the doorway, suggesting he may have been locked out or otherwise excluded from the space.

A young lady, presumed to be a househelp, is also seen holding a baby at one corner of the house while a toddler roams in the room unaware of the escalating situation.

After some time, the househelp and children are no longer visible in the sitting area, and the man appears to have returned inside the house, sitting down and sipping something from a water bottle.

The woman then emerges from another room, brandishing a knife, and moments later, launches a violent attack on the man, who quickly reacts by grabbing one of the seat cushions and using it as a shield against the assault.

Watch the video.

This is very disturbing! She almost stabbed him in the neck, that's attempted murder caught on camera. Men should normalize having CCTV in their houses for their own safety! I hope that brave man and his baby are safe pic.twitter.com/6anlfqkeMr — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) January 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.