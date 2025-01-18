PHOTO of the police officer whose hand was chopped off after Maasai herders staged protests on Narok- Kisii highway and his gun stolen - Watch the shocking video from the scene.





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Traffic along the busy Narok-Kisii highway came to a halt at Duka Moja on Friday after Maasai herders blocked the road in protest.

The Maasai youth and the herders, armed with clubs and machetes, engaged in running battles with the police, leaving one officer critically injured after his hand was chopped off and beaten to near death.

The officer also lost his firearm.

The demonstration stemmed from an incident where livestock was reportedly run over by a vehicle on Thursday night.

The ensuing melee resulted in a fatal shooting, with at least three individuals feared dead as security forces attempted to disperse the agitated crowd.

Below is a photo of the injured officer.





