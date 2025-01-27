Machete-wielding goons allied to an ODM MP clash with supporters of his political rival at a funeral, leaving one person in critical condition (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A violent incident unfolded in East Kamagak Ward, Kasipul Constituency, Homa Bay County, where a scuffle broke out at a funeral.

According to reports, several individuals were injured when goons allied to the area Member of Parliament Charles Ong'ondo Were allegedly clashed with supporters of his political rival Philip Aroko.



Witnesses claim that the MP’s goons, armed with machetes and other crude weapons, engaged in the violent altercation, resulting in injuries to multiple people, including one of Aroko’s security team members, who is now in critical condition.



It’s also been reported that the MP's car, along with the vehicle of a Homabay Youth Leader was damaged during the chaos.



The situation has raised serious concerns among local residents, many of whom have expressed fear over the ongoing political tensions in the region.



Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Violence Erupts at Homa Bay Funeral as MP's Security Allegedly Clashes with Rival’s Supporters



A violent incident unfolded in East Kamagak Ward, Kasipul Constituency, Homa Bay County, where a scuffle broke out at a funeral.



According to reports, several individuals were… pic.twitter.com/xweEXNBZFt — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) January 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.