A lady sustains injuries after being thrown out of a moving cab by a rogue driver along Thika Road (PHOTOs).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - A taxi driver is in police custody after he threw a lady out of a moving cab at Kahawa Sukari along Thika Road.

According to the victim, they had an argument along the way.

She was to pay Ksh 770 after the trip ended but the rogue driver insisted the cost of the trip was Ksh 900.

This led to an argument after she gave him Ksh 1000 and demanded change.

The driver threw her out of the moving vehicle and sped off.

He was later arrested and his car was impounded.

He will appear in court on Monday to face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, the victim is nursing injuries sustained after she was thrown out of the moving cab.

See photos.

























