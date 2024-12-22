Son of a prominent Mombasa tycoon marries in a lavish wedding - The convoy of high-end cars that ferried the couple is only seen in Hollywood movies (VIDEO).





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Prominent Mombasa businessman Imran Khosla's son Zaki tied the knot on Saturday in a colourful wedding ceremony attended by prominent Kenyan leaders among them President William Ruto, CS Aden Duale, and Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir.

As expected, luxury cars ferried the couple to the wedding.

A video of doing rounds online showed a red Ferrari, Rolls Royce Cullinan, two Bentley Bentayga vehicles, and a Mercedes Benz G Wagon in the entourage.

The most luxurious wedding that I’ve ever seen in Kenya 🙆🏽‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/gkUvJnC98B — Waigera (@_waigera) December 21, 2024

Zakir’s father made his money in the information and communication technology industry.

Zakir also hired renowned Tanzanian artists Nandy and Diamond Platnumz to entertain the guests at the wedding.

In his speech, Ruto said he was grateful for being invited to the wedding.

“I am here because of Zakir - I know him. He has visited me several times and is a family friend,” he said.

