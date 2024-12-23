RUTO’s friend and flashy Mombasa-based tycoon IMRAN KHOSLA whose son’s flashy wedding left Kenyans talking is a cartel in the arms supply and mining sector - He lends money to the government.

Monday, December 23, 2024 - Over the weekend, the son of flamboyant Mombasa tycoon Imran Khosla caused a stir with a lavish wedding attended by high-profile guests, including President William Ruto.
Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz was reportedly paid Ksh
129 million to entertain the guests.
Imran is a personal friend of the President and is a
cartel in the arms supply and the mining sector.
He also allegedly launders money by importing high-end
vehicles.
It is alleged that he is among the billionaires who lend
money to the government.
