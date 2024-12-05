Local politician escapes death by a whisker after his rival sent goons to attack him - See how goons descended on him with crude weapons (VIDEO).





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Local politician and former MCA aspirant for Shella Ward Malindi Farhan Mohamed is reportedly fighting for his life after being brutally attacked by alleged hired goons.

The assault is said to have occurred during a protest at the Malindi Municipality Office, where residents were calling out corruption and mismanagement in the county's leadership.



Sources allege that the attackers were sent by the area MCA following public criticism of corruption and nepotism within the municipality.



The protest earlier today saw residents expressing outrage over the alleged embezzlement of funds and governance failures.

The situation escalated when Farhan became the target of a violent attack, leaving him with severe injuries.

He is currently hospitalized, with sources indicating he is in critical condition.



The allegations of corruption have put Malindi’s leadership, including Governor Gideon Mung'aro and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi under scrutiny.

Watch the video here Link>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.