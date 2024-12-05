DRAMA as a drunk police officer is beaten up in Nairobi - He was heavily intoxicated while armed with an AK-47 rifle (VIDEO).





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - An intoxicated police officer was involved in a violent altercation with a middle-aged man in Nairobi while he was on patrol.

The rogue administration police officer, armed with an AK-47, was reportedly harassing innocent Kenyans while patrolling the streets and demanding bribes, prompting a young man to confront him.

A fight ensued between the two and in the process, the drunk officer was overpowered despite being armed and knocked to the ground.

His colleague and other members of the public had to intervene before the situation escalated.

Watch the video.

Heavily intoxicated and armed police officer involved in a violent altercation with a middle-aged man in Nairobi while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/qEAZQsAEoe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 5, 2024

