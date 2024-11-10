WILLIS AYIEKO’s cousin sends a message to the powerful man who hired his killers after he was buried





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A cousin to the slain Wells Fargo Manager Willis Ayieko has hinted that his killers were hired by someone powerful to carry out the heinous murder.

Taking to his Facebook account after Ayieko was buried, Ayieko’s cousin Eddie Oduor warned the powerful man who planned the murder that he would never have peace.

“Mkubwa’’, now that Willis Ayeiko is buried, you will no longer have peace for the rest of your life,” he posted.

Hundreds of mourners on Saturday thronged Ongiende in Alego, Siaya county to pay their last respects to the slain manager.

They called for thorough investigations into his murder, dispelling claims that the deceased was killed during the robbery.

So far, police have arrested three suspects in connection to the murder and killed two during a shootout.

The latest suspect, Fredrick Omondi, a motorcycle rider, is believed to have played a role, allegedly providing transport for Victor Okoth, who is also in custody and linked to the murder alongside his deceased brother, Robert Okoth

See photos of his burial.

