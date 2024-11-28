Watch the moment a man was kicked out at night by his girlfriend in Kahawa Sukari after she discovered he was cheating - She threw his clothes from the balcony (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Tenants in a rented apartment in Kahawa Sukari were treated to a dramatic incident after a lady kicked out her boyfriend at night when she reportedly discovered that he was cheating on her.

The lady had ‘domesticated’ the man, providing basic needs for him, only to discover that he was not faithful.

In the video, the lady is seen throwing his clothes from the balcony after kicking him out of her house.

“Toka nje!” she is heard shouting as she kicks her boyfriend out, leaving him embarrassed.

Watch the video.

A man kicked out by his girlfriend after she discovered he was cheating on her. pic.twitter.com/ykQpCNZdhr — Prime Media News 😍😍 (@primemediakenya) November 28, 2024

