PHOTO of 52-year-old SAMWEL OWINO who is among the suspects who carried the body of slain Wells Fargo boss WILLIS AYIEKO to the dumping site after he was murdered.





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Detectives have arrested the seventh suspect in the murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko, who was recently laid to rest.

The suspect, Samwel Owino Ongweso, 52, was apprehended in Kakamega following a tip-off.

He is believed to be among four people who carried Ayieko’s body to the dumping site after he was murdered.

His accomplices are being sought by the police.

He was arraigned in a Siaya court Friday morning and detained for 21 days to allow police to conclude their investigations.





