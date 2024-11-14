Man cornered and flogged by husbands of the women he sleeps with

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A man dubbed Zimbabwe’s own "Baltasar" faced violent retribution from a group of enraged husbands after being accused of having affairs with their wives.
In a video shared by Crimewatch Zimbabwe on X (formerly
Twitter), several men from the Mapostori sect were seen beating the man,
holding him down while others struck him with what appeared to be rubber
sticks.
The video, recorded by a witness and later posted on social
media, shows the men interrogating him. At one point, one of the attackers
questions, “How many women have you slept with, and why did you do it?” Reports
indicate that the man allegedly engaged in these relationships after some women
claimed their husbands were not satisfying them.
Social media reactions were swift, with users tagging the
police to intervene and arrest the men involved in the assault. Many viewers
expressed shock, noting a recent rise in arrests related to assaults on
cheating partners and their spouses.
Watch the video below
[VIDEO] The men were caught on camera whipping a man they accused of having affairs with their wives. It’s reported that he was taking advantage of women whose husbands were not satisfying them in bed.@PoliceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/0ZrSfQ7TNz— Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) November 13, 2024
