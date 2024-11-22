How Bishop KIENGEI’s right-hand man ELIAS NJERU used rogue DCI officers to harass his lover FLORENCE WANJIKU before stabbing her multiple times - She was rescued by a watchman





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Human rights activist Njeri Wa Migwi has divulged full details on how Bishop Kiengei’s right-hand man Elias Njeru attacked his lover Florence Wanjiku and left her with serious injuries.

Elias is an elder at Kiengei’s church.

Read.

This is Florence Wanjiku

She's a co-director for a land-selling company in Nakuru

She's a mother of two kids, 10 and 2 years



Florence and Elias Njeru had a relationship that culminated in investing and opening a business together. They also got a child together now, 2 years old. As time went by her co-director didn't pay up her dues and their relationship started becoming rocky with Flo calling it quits.



Last year while on a trip to Nairobi from Nakuru, Flo was accosted and arrested by the DCI under claims that she had stolen the company car she was driving. She was arrested and stayed in jail with her one-year-old baby for a weekend until Elias agreed for her to be released.



The relationship becomes strained with Flo trying to leave and not showing up in the office. Elias continually showing up without notice at her house and demanding to see her or the baby.



Yesterday night they agreed to sit down and agree on co-parenting and they parted ways amicably. No sooner had Flo arrived at her apartment gate, than she was hit on the head and stabbed severally, while protecting her head, she was stabbed in her arm and some of her fingers chopped off. (We will not post the pictures as they are very graphic).



The watchman is the one who saved her life and they rushed her to the hospital. Where Elias showed up in a shirt splattered with blood, demanding to be shown where Florence was, luckily the hospital had been made aware and refused to allow him to see her.



He also showed up at her apartment, insisting on taking his child or he would kill the children. The neighbours chased him away.

Meanwhile, her relatives were tried to report and three police stations insisted it was not their jurisdiction. The matter is now with Menengai West Police station



Elias Njeru is still free and claiming he is well connected and nothing will happen to him.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.