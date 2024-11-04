Daughter found guilty of murdering and dismembering her mother

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A woman has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering her mother.
Candace Craig, 45, was on Friday found guilty after an
eight-day trial of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and tampering with
evidence, and disposing of a body in an unauthorized place, WUSA9
reported.
Her 71-year-old mom, Margaret Craig, had confronted her for
committing credit card fraud in June 2023 and was choked to death when she
threatened to turn in her daughter to the police.
Candace Craig then roped in one of her own three children,
19-year-old daughter Salia Hardy, to dispose of the body, with the teen
testifying against her mom after pleading guilty earlier this year to her own
role in the gruesome crime.
Hardy said she found her grandmother’s body stuffed inside a
blue plastic container in her bedroom in Hyattsville and then helped her mom
chop up the body with a chainsaw and then try to dispose of some of it by
grilling body parts on a grill in the backyard.
The grandma had already been dead for more than a week when
police found her rotting remains while conducting a welfare check after alarmed
neighbors reported not seeing her.
The killer daughter allowed officers into the home and
basement, where they immediately smelled “decomposition” and saw blood spatter
around white plastic trash bags.
The bags held “what appeared to be brain matter” and
Margaret Craig’s mutilated remains with cops also finding cutting tools and a
chainsaw, with the latter still covered with human remains.
It was a gruesome crime “that really rocked the entire
region,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said after the
conviction.
“This is a giving, caring, loving, compassionate, and
understanding woman, who was killed, who was asphyxiated by her daughter,”
Braveboy said.
“And make no mistake, Miss Candace Craig absolutely
committed this crime, and she is now being held accountable,” Braveboy said.
“Killed, dismembered, her body burned, her body grilled — it
was insulting for this 71-year-old woman who was a hard working woman.”
Salia Hardy pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an
accessory to murder after the fact for helping dispose of her grandma’s body.
