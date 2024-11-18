Another HD video showing the moment BRIAN, the son of Valley Road Motors CEO FRANCIS NGANGA insulted an armed police officer and threatened to beat up him while intoxicated - He reportedly brags that he knows the President.





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Brian Nganga, the flashy son of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga, was involved in an altercation with an armed police officer that almost turned physical.

The broaddaylight incident in Kileleshwa saw public members side with the police officer while calling out Brian for being arrogant.

In the video, Brian is seen insulting the armed police officer and threatening to beat him up.

He appeared intoxicated.

“Acha kiburi ata kama uko na pesa. Heshimu afande. Wewe ni pesa inakusumbua. Sisi tutakulima,” one of the men gathered around the scene was heard saying as boda boda riders tried to calm down the millionaire’s son.





According to Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, Brian has been bragging that he knows the President after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Below is another video showing how the incident transpired.

Another Video Showing The Moment The Son of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga Insulted An Armed Police Officer And Threatened to Beat Him Up While Intoxicated- He Reportedly Claims He Knows The President pic.twitter.com/VrCJtIbJOQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024

