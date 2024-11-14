A heavily built man escapes abduction after he overpowered rogue state agents (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A man narrowly escaped an abduction attempt after suspected rogue state agents tracked him and tried to abduct him for unknown reasons.

In the video, a group of men believed to be state agents are seen accosting the victim and trying to bundle him into a private car.

However, he manages to fight back while crying for help and overpowers the ruthless men, forcing them to speed off.

The incident happened as his neighbours watched.

Watch the video.

Man Narrowly Escapes Abduction After He Overpowered Rogue State Agents pic.twitter.com/4g6DGyd4xp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 14, 2024

