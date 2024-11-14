A heavily built man escapes abduction after he overpowered rogue state agents (VIDEO).


Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A man narrowly escaped an abduction attempt after suspected rogue state agents tracked him and tried to abduct him for unknown reasons.

In the video, a group of men believed to be state agents are seen accosting the victim and trying to bundle him into a private car.

However, he manages to fight back while crying for help and overpowers the ruthless men, forcing them to speed off.

The incident happened as his neighbours watched.

