Two mums fight dirty in a ball pit surrounded by parents and children (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Two mothers have stunned onlookers by getting into a fight in a ball pit in front of fellow parents and children.

Footage, captured at a children’s play centre in China, showed the mothers hitting and kicking each other, as well as pulling each other’s hair.

One woman threw the other woman down into the ball pit before grabbing her to land more blows. The other woman then climbed up and tried to fight back.

Other parents were seen quickly snatching their children out of the ball pit while others tried to intervene.

Eventually, the two women collapsed to the ground but that did not stop their fighting.

It’s not known exactly why the women began to fight, however onlookers had a lot to say about the situation.

“More entertaining than WWE and MMA,” one person declared after seeing what had happened.

Another wrote: “More exciting than the Chinese men’s football team.”

Watch the video below.