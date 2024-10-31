How police managed to recover a pistol belonging to slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO after a dramatic gunfight with a man suspected to be among his killers (PHOTOs).

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Police in Siaya, Gem Wagai sub-county, have recovered a pistol belonging to the late Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager, Mr. Willis Ayieko.
This firearm had been robbed from him on the night he was murdered.
The recovery was made following a tip-off from members of
the public, reporting that two individuals—one male and one female—were seen
with a gun in a Toyota Axio, registration number KDN 948B, at Wagai Trading
Centre.
Responding, officers from Wagai Police Station flagged down
the suspect’s vehicle, but the male driver defied the orders and instead opened
fire on the police while speeding off towards Luanda.
This prompted a hot chase that ended at Adder Farm within
Kagilo area, where the vehicle lost control and rolled over on the left side of
the road.
Unfortunately, the driver managed to escape, leaving behind
the female passenger, who was injured and unconscious.
Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered a pistol loaded
with 11 rounds of ammunition, which was identified as the firearm robbed from
Mr Ayieko.
The woman was taken to a hospital in Yala, but sadly, she
succumbed to her injuries hours later.
Meanwhile, a heightened pursuit of the fleeing suspect led
Gem Yala detectives to his rented house at Sagam Trading Centre within
Kanyibwop village, where the following items were found and confiscated; a Jungle
green sweater & a military pair of shorts, two pairs of desert storm jungle
boots, two TV sets (40" and
32"), HP laptop, Rolex watch among others.
A woman found in the house was also arrested.
Investigations into the murder are ongoing. Detectives are meticulously examining all evidence, and forensic teams are conducting thorough analyses to uncover new leads.
