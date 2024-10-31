How police managed to recover a pistol belonging to slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO after a dramatic gunfight with a man suspected to be among his killers (PHOTOs).





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Police in Siaya, Gem Wagai sub-county, have recovered a pistol belonging to the late Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager, Mr. Willis Ayieko.

This firearm had been robbed from him on the night he was murdered.

The recovery was made following a tip-off from members of the public, reporting that two individuals—one male and one female—were seen with a gun in a Toyota Axio, registration number KDN 948B, at Wagai Trading Centre.

Responding, officers from Wagai Police Station flagged down the suspect’s vehicle, but the male driver defied the orders and instead opened fire on the police while speeding off towards Luanda.

This prompted a hot chase that ended at Adder Farm within Kagilo area, where the vehicle lost control and rolled over on the left side of the road.

Unfortunately, the driver managed to escape, leaving behind the female passenger, who was injured and unconscious.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, which was identified as the firearm robbed from Mr Ayieko.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Yala, but sadly, she succumbed to her injuries hours later.

Meanwhile, a heightened pursuit of the fleeing suspect led Gem Yala detectives to his rented house at Sagam Trading Centre within Kanyibwop village, where the following items were found and confiscated; a Jungle green sweater & a military pair of shorts, two pairs of desert storm jungle boots, two TV sets (40" and 32"), HP laptop, Rolex watch among others.

A woman found in the house was also arrested.



Investigations into the murder are ongoing. Detectives are meticulously examining all evidence, and forensic teams are conducting thorough analyses to uncover new leads.

















