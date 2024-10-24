A woman cries for help after she was abducted by rogue police officers at Thika’s Annas Mall and bundled into a private car as the public watched (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 24, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment a woman was abducted by suspected rogue police officers and bundled into a private car.

The incident occurred at Thika’s Annas Mall as the public watched.

In the video, the heavily built men are seen forcing the woman into a heavily tinted private vehicle.

She tries to fight back but she is overpowered.

The car then speeds off after the woman is subdued.

The incident happened as members of the public gathered around, watching helplessly as the victim was being abducted.

Watch the video.

A Woman Cries For Help As She is Abducted by Suspected Rogue Police Officers at Thika's Annas Mall And Bundled Into a Heavily Tinted Private Vehicle pic.twitter.com/SbnedK7ucY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 24, 2024