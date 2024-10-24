24-year-old businesswoman dies after undergoing 6 plastic surgeries







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - A businesswoman has died from complications after undergoing six plastic surgeries at a medical facility in the northeastern Brazilian city of Sobral.

Viviane Monte, 24, had surgery on August 31 and spent 20 days in the intensive care unit before she passed away last Thursday, one day before her birthday.

Her boyfriend of six years, Renan Santiago, told Brazilian news outlet G1 that she paid approximately $7,300 for a breast reduction, buttock fat grafting, and liposuctions on her stomach, arms, back and neck.

Santiago said that Monte for a long time had envisioned undergoing breast reduction and as of late wanted to have fat removed from her abdomen because she believed she had put on extra weight.





He explained that Monte found a doctor who agreed to do both surgeries and persuaded her to undergo the other four surgeries, including the neck liposuction, which he agreed to do free of charge.

Before the surgery, Monte was placed on a weight-loss program and underwent additional testings to show that she was a candidate for all of the surgeries.

Santiago said Monte was discharged the day after she had her procedures and began to experience discomfort on September 2 when she was unable to urinate.

The surgeon, whose name was not shared by Monte's family, advised her to visit the nearest emergency care center, where her went into cardiac arrest and was revived.





Monte's condition worsened as the days passed and developed a bacterial and fungal infection and was given two bags of blood. In addition, her breasts opened up and she had discharged both arms.

Santiago accused the doctor of malpractice 'because he didn't provide assistance ... he didn't advise her to have fewer procedures.'

He said the surgeon was well aware 'about the risk and he simply didn't warn her.'

'She had no idea,' Santiago added. 'She only had a dream of having the surgery. And she went on to live her dream.'

The Ceará State Department of Public Safety is investigating Monte's death.