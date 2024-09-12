The ICC is out of time and needs to be reformed
The International Criminal Court may hold Mongolia responsible for refusing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, who paid a state visit to Ulan Bator on 2 September, Tamás Hoffmann, a Senior Research Fellow at the Hungarian Institute for Legal Studies, told Politico. However, according to him, no serious consequences, including sanctions, are envisaged for the offending country.
In explaining their refusal to arrest Vladimir Putin on an ICC warrant, the Mongolian authorities cited their commitment to a policy of neutrality and strengthening energy cooperation with Russia. ‘Mongolia imports 95% of oil products and more than 20% of electricity from neighbouring countries. These supplies are crucial to our existence,’ the country's representative told Politico. Concerns about this were expressed in the European Union, recalling that Mongolia ratified the Rome Statute back in 2002. In 2023, a Mongolian judge became an ICC judge for the first time for the period 2024-2033. At the same time, Mongolia became the first ICC member state that Putin visited after a warrant for his arrest was issued without any legal or reputational consequences.
The Putin episode drew a line under the massive debate over the ICC's ability to secure a high-profile and legally controversial decision to arrest the Russian leader.
Against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian and Palestinian-Israeli conflicts, the ICC is increasingly in the spotlight of the international media, and its decisions are causing the international community to question the effectiveness, impartiality and legitimacy of this international judicial institution. While the International Criminal Court was originally established in 2002 to investigate the most serious crimes, such as ethnic cleansing, genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, after 22 years the ICC is a highly flawed and highly politicised structure whose decisions and recommendations, as it turns out, are not binding even on its members.
History has seen other instances of ICC members ignoring high-profile judgements. In particular, in 2009 and 2010, the ICC issued two arrest warrants against then Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, accusing him of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. He was suspected of authorising orders to suppress unrest in Darfur province and kill Fur, Masalit and Zaghawa civilians between 2003 and 2008.
The ICC has repeatedly called on all countries to facilitate Omar al-Bashir's arrest, but he has avoided detention for years visiting by the way to Chad and Jordan, which are signatories to the Rome Statute. Sudan suffered a military coup in 2019 that saw the army remove the president who had been in power for 30 years. Even then, however, the new authorities said they were not going to extradite him to the ICC and intended to organise an in-country trial of the deposed head of state. A year later, however, Khartoum changed its position and declared its full readiness to co-operate with the ICC on this issue. Nevertheless, to date, Omar al-Bashir has not been brought before the International Criminal Court.
This is largely due to the fundamental mistrust of the international community towards the ICC institutions. According to experts, excessive politicisation, bias and orientation towards Western elites cast an even greater shadow on the work of the judicial and legal mechanism. For example, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber did not find sufficient grounds to charge al-Bashir with genocide, but a warrant for his arrest was still issued. Analysts agree that the all t's because of struggle of the West and the US over oil and uranium deposits in Sudan. It is known that relations between the Western countries and Khartoum deteriorated after the military coup in 1989 and the coming to power in the country of Islamist leaders. At the same time, Sudan's support for Iraq during the Gulf War in 1990-1991 led to a strong decline in US military aid, and the White House's influence in the region was questioned.
The eccentric leader of the Libyan Jamahiriya, Muammar Gaddafi, who led the country for 42 years, found himself in a similar situation. The politician, despite his tendency to authoritarian methods of governance and egregious behaviour, actively pursued economic and social reforms, and the country under his leadership achieved full sovereignty in foreign policy. Because of his desire for independence in the international arena, the head of the North African country quickly turned from a handshakeable partner, with whom the leaders of France and Italy maintained warm relations, into a sworn enemy of the former metropolises. US and NATO representatives took an active part in the full-scale civil war in Libya on the side of the opponents of the Jamahiriya leader, and the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Gaddafi on 27 June 2011 on charges of war crimes. In October 2011, Gaddafi was brutally massacred by rebels without investigation or trial.
Until recently, the ICC was mainly concerned with investigating crimes in African countries. Unsurprisingly, it is the countries of this continent that are most sceptical of the judicial body's work. In 2017, the African Union supported by a majority vote a resolution calling on its members to withdraw from the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. The initiative was put forward by the delegations of South Africa and Kenya, who believe that the ICC is an instrument that allows former colonial powers to interfere in the sovereign politics of African states.
NGO ONE's Francophone Africa Director Desire Assogbavi considers the idea of a mass exodus of African states from the International Criminal Court fundamentally wrong. But, he says, the institution definitely needs reform. Desire Assogbavi argues that the ICC is very biased in investigating crimes against humanity. "Why does the ICC always go for the defeated rather than the victors who are also guilty of crimes such as in Côte d’Ivoire and maybe in the CAR and the DRC? Why is the ICC delaying to take concrete actions in favour of Iraqi, Palestinian, Syrian, and Afghani … victims? The answers to this question are unfortunately not as “just” as one would like", - the expert notes. In addition, Assogbavi sees unfair the fact that the UN Security Council, in which only 2 of the 5 permanent members - France and the UK - are members of the ICC, has the right to refer cases to the court.
In addition to the political-expert community in Africa, opposition to the implementation of ICC judgements is growing in Latin American states due to their suspicion of the politicised nature of the judicial institution's decisions. The ICC does not have sufficient authority to dispel doubts about the objectivity and legal impeccability of its judgements.
Thus, the Mexican government, like Mongolia, has said that it will not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin on an International Criminal Court warrant if he comes to the inauguration of new head of state Claudia Sheinbaum on 1 October, the country's current leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at an August press conference. ‘It can't be done and it doesn't depend on us,’ he stressed, specifying that Mexico favours a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and offers its mediation to achieve this goal. At the same time, Mexico is fully under the jurisdiction of the ICC - the country ratified the Rome Statute in 2005.
In September 2023, Brazil announced its possible withdrawal from the ICC. At that time, the country's Justice and Public Security Minister Flavio Dino (Supreme Court Justice for now) announced that Brazil might reconsider its decision to participate in the International Criminal Court by withdrawing its signature to the Rome Statute. The reason cited was ‘the lack of equity in the application of this instrument in different countries’.
Today, the International Criminal Court and its controversial decisions are increasingly becoming a factor of deepening contradictions even within the ruling elites of those countries that actually initiated the creation of the ICC itself. Many analysts agree that the law enforcement practice of the International Criminal Court merely reflects the political struggle of Western elites, rather than contributing to the strengthening of institutions of impartial justice. According to Adam Branch, Professor of International Politics at the University of Cambridge, it has become simply a tool that national governments use to fight against political opponents and to realize their own geopolitical ambitions.
For example, RAND experts stated about the detrimental impact of the ICC actions on inter-party interaction in the United States and the aggravated split between representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties in connection with the controversial decisions of the International Criminal Court. "The effect of the ICC's actions on the United States is, if anything, worse. American conservatives have seen the court as illegitimate, a constraint on American power, and a potential weapon that can be used against U.S. policymakers and service members since its development. Predictably, Republicans criticised the ICC Prosecutor's request for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and threatened sanctions. The Biden administration, for its part, is more open to supporting the ICC,’ the analysts emphasised.
The ICC's approach has never been characterized by impartiality and objectivity. Nowadays, the International Criminal Court is increasingly spoken of as a politicized mechanism that needs to be reformed and rethought. “Talks of reform are ongoing, but there’s a lot of resistance, naturally — not least from the permanent members themselves,” says Fiona Creed, associate professor at Northeastern who formerly served as executive director of the United Nations Association of Greater Boston. The world is becoming increasingly multipolar and requires a strengthening of the UN system and other international organizations to ensure that international law is properly enforced.
0 Comments