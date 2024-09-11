Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A woman shared a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video online but viewers were more focused on her hips.
The woman is seen getting dressed in front of a camera, with
her hips looking lopsided. She turned her backside to the camera to
display her curves.
However, many left the outfit she was showing off to ask
questions about her hips.
Some wondered if it was the job of an amateur doctor or if
she was wearing hip pads.
Watch the video below.
"Pad or doctor's work?" Woman's hips confuses viewers after she shared video online pic.twitter.com/sDgQCVWZJU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 11, 2024
0 Comments