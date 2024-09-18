Outrage erupts as Video of rogue Police Officers brutalizing Multimedia University Student surfaces – Is RUTO taking Kenya back to Moi’s dark days?


Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Senior Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai has shared a video showing Kenya Police officers using excessive force against Multimedia University students who went on strike Tuesday, protesting the lack of water in their hostels.

The students blocked Rongai –Nairobi road for the better part of the day and anti-riot police were called to quell the protests that were getting out of hand.

Kaikai shared a video of a police officer in uniform pulling out a teargas canister from his pocket and dropping it next to the injured student.

The video has sparked sharp criticism from Kenyans, who accused President William Ruto of allowing the police to operate outside the constitution, reminiscent of the late dictator Moi's era.

Here is the video that has sparked outrage among Kenyans.

