MUENI’s past haunts her after her flashy traditional wedding as a video of her doing the unthinkable with local rapper TIMMY T DAT surfaces online (Watch).





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Over the weekend, celebrity fashion designer Bolo Bespoke got married to a beautiful lady called Mueni in a traditional wedding ceremony attended by prominent personalities among them Raila Odinga’s wife Mama Ida.

The wedding ceremony has been the talk of social media after the couple displayed opulence.

Her husband landed in her village home in a chopper and a fleet of high-end guzzlers, bringing business to a near standstill.

It is now emerging that Mueni was a party girl before she got married.





A video of her doing the unthinkable with local rapper Timmy T Dat has surfaced online.

