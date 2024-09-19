''Most of my G@Y and trans-men friends are dating married African men or fake straight men'' - Actress PRINCESS SHYNGLE







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Popular Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has advised her African brothers to live their truth with regards their sexuality.

In a post shared on Instagram, Princess claimed that most African married women are sad because they got hitched to men who prefer men to women.

She said most of these women have refused to walk away from such marriages because they are afraid of what the society would say.

She went on to mention that most of her g@y and trans men friends are dating married African men and that this is quite alarming.

