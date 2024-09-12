Man recalls time a married woman used his account to receive money from a 'friend' in the UK because she didn't want her husband to know

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A man called Onwuka Kalu has recalled when a married woman used his account to receive sums money from her “friend” in the UK because ‘she didn't want her husband to know about it.’
“There was a time someone
asked for my account details. She said his friend in UK will be sending her
money through my account,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Omoh.. 1st money.. 750k, 2nd
money.. 680k, 3rd money…450k
I received this money 3times
that week
Sister.. Who's this person??
She said, He's a friend..
Why did you not use your
account?
She said.. She does not want
her Husband to know she's receiving money from the person.
Me... Abeg. I no do again. Your reason no clear. Person fit dey house... EFCC go come me carry you.
0 Comments