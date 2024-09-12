Man recalls time a married woman used his account to receive money from a 'friend' in the UK because she didn't want her husband to know







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A man called Onwuka Kalu has recalled when a married woman used his account to receive sums money from her “friend” in the UK because ‘she didn't want her husband to know about it.’

“There was a time someone asked for my account details. She said his friend in UK will be sending her money through my account,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Omoh.. 1st money.. 750k, 2nd money.. 680k, 3rd money…450k

I received this money 3times that week

Sister.. Who's this person??

She said, He's a friend..

Why did you not use your account?

She said.. She does not want her Husband to know she's receiving money from the person.

Me... Abeg. I no do again. Your reason no clear. Person fit dey house... EFCC go come me carry you.