Fresh twist as it emerges that ex-NTV reporter, NASIBO KABALE, dumped HASSAN MUGAMBI for a Nigerian man who introduced her to drugs and milked her finances dry, forcing her to live in the streets.





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - It has now emerged that disgraced TV journalist Nasibo Kabale dumped seasoned journalist Hassan Mugambi during the height of her career and fell in love with a Nigerian man.

When she fell in love with the Nigerian man, she was a senior health reporter at the Kimathi-street-based media station, earning a six-figure salary and other hefty allowances, besides rubbing shoulders with senior government officials.

She even received a prestigious Presidential Award in 2020 for her exemplary work.

Well-placed sources reveal that her Nigerian boyfriend introduced her to drugs and drained her finances completely.

Depression and drug abuse took a toll on her and she eventually quit her job.

Nasibo went to live in the streets after she had a conflict with her family.

When Mugambi learned about her predicaments, he immediately rushed to rescue his daughter and notified Nasibo's parents about their daughter’s unfortunate fate.

Mugambi takes full responsibility for the daughter he sired with Nasibo when they were dating and has enrolled her at Makini Group of Schools.

Nasibo has been taken to rehab after she was rescued from the streets.

