Final words of Texas death row inmate before he was executed for assaulting and murdering his 3-month-old baby







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - The final words of a Texas death row inmate before he was executed for mol£sting and murd£ring his three-month-old baby have been revealed.

Travis Mullis, 38, spoke his last words while strapped to a gurney in the d£ath chamber in Huntsville, Texas, on Tuesday night.

After waiving his legal right to appeal his execution for the 2008 k!lling of his baby, Mullis said he 'took the legal steps to expedite to include assisted suicide.'

'I don't regret this decision to legally expedite this process,' he said in his last statement.

'I do regret the decision to take the life of my son. It was my decision that put me here,' the convicted killer added.

Mullis brutalized his own son, Alijiah, after trying to rape another child on Jan. 29, 2008, according to KPRC.

At the time, Mullis, his girlfriend and newborn were living with a friend who had a daughter because they could not afford their own place.

In a police confession days after the killing, Mullis told police he tried to assault the 8-year-old at a playground.

'I had asked her to take her pants off, she said, "No,"' Mullis confessed told investigators.





'She started to cry, she got scared, I also got startled. I was upset about what I was doing. I knew that it was wrong. So, I told her, "Let’s just go home."'

Mullis told police he himself had been sexually abused as a child and thought he could get rid of the flashbacks if he 'acted on them.'

Mullis told his girlfriend what had happened between him and the girl, and the couple feared they would get kicked out of the mobile home once her dad heard about it.

Claiming he was going for a drive to figure out next steps, Mullis went for a drive with this infant in Galveston.

The dad, then 21, claimed the baby woke up during the drive and began to cry uncontrollably.

'I had hit my breaking point with stress, and I was, you know, scared,' he told police.

'I was panicking, I, you know, hit my breaking point and I broke at that point. I felt that the only way to make him stop crying was to kill him.'

Mullis strangled the baby and then stomped him to death.

While he didn't confess to it, prosecutors said there was evidence he had molested the baby boy as well, before dumping his body on the side of the road near the sea wall.

Mullis went on the run for three days before surrendering to the cops in Philadelphia.

In 2011, he was convicted and sentenced to d£ath.

Seven years later, he filed a motion to waive his appeals and fire his attorney, hoping to expedite his execution.

'I’m guilty of what I did and the death penalty is legally justified and, I believe morally, the sentence for what I’ve done. I'm ready to accept my punishment,' he said during an interview at the time.

Officials declared him dead at 7:01 p.m. CDT.