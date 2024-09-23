A mzungu films a notorious phone snatcher in Nairobi CBD - He chased after him and caught him (VIDEO).





Monday, September 23, 2024 - A notorious phone snatcher who camps on busy streets in Nairobi Central Business District to snatch phones from motorists during traffic was caught red-handed by a mzungu.

In the video, the suspected thief is seen trying to snatch a phone from a lady passenger who was in the same vehicle as the Mzungu.

The victim had not closed the window.

However, the phone snatcher didn’t succeed.

The hawk-eyed mzungu dashed out of the vehicle and chased after the thief while shouting “Thief! Thief! To alert the public.

The rogue man was eventually cornered and after he was caught, he pleaded for mercy and denied that he was a thief.

The mzungu said he had video evidence to prove that the man was trying to snatch a phone.

“I have a video. You are a thief,” the mzungu was heard saying as a crowd gathered around.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

I doubt if Kenyan police really want to eliminate this crimes. Why can't they have this type traps and eliminate these filth in the streets? If a content creator can do this why not organizations with tools and budget for it? No willingness! pic.twitter.com/NxD3JLEIeJ — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) September 22, 2024

