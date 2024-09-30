A fight erupts at a Nairobi Apartment after a man was confronted by his in-laws for beating up his wife (VIDEO).





Monday, September 30, 2024 - There was drama at an apartment in Nairobi after a young man identified as Stan was confronted by his in-laws for subjecting his wife to physical abuse.

According to the couple’s neighbour, the abusive man has been beating up his wife since last year.

At one time, he torched her clothes after they had a domestic dispute.

His in-laws stormed his apartment to discipline him for torturing their daughter, leading to a fight.

In the video, the lady’s brother is seen confronting her husband and demanding to know why he beats her.

“Unapiga sister yangu kwa nini,’’ he is heard shouting as they exchange blows.

A man intervened to quell the fight between the in-laws.

Watch the video.

A fight erupts at a Nairobi Apartment after a man was confronted by his in-laws for beating up his wife pic.twitter.com/DqJtdKn84F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2024

