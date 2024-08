Sunday, August 18, 2024 - A lady who took to X (formerly Twitter) in 2021 to express hope that her grandmother will die soon, has returned to the platform to rejoice following the older woman's death.

She said that her paternal grandmother is "evil" and she can't wait to celebrate her death.

Today, August 16, three years later, she returned to X to rejoice while revealing the older woman has passed on.

She also called out people who criticised her for her actions.

See below.