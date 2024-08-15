Man sets himself on fire while trying to burn down barber's shop (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - An arsonist set himself on fire after breaking into a barber's shop, pouring petrol all over, and setting the place ablaze, CCTV footage released by Australian police shows.

The footage, taken just before midnight on July 6, shows two individuals pulling up to the Gold Blade barber shop in Gungahlin, Canberra, on pushbikes.

One of the men uses a hammer to smash through the glass front door, allowing their accomplice to climb into the shop, armed with a red jerry can.

The individual douses the shop with an accelerant, using a lighter to set fire to it. Flames engulf the store, and the arsonist is set on fire, forcing him to make a quick exit.

The CCTV footage shows the man diving through the smashed front door and onto the pavement, rolling over several times in an attempt to put out the flames. Once he does, the pair flee, leaving the shop to burn.

Police have struggled to identify the two individuals, who were wearing motorcycle helmets to cover their faces.

Community police are appealing for help in locating them and have urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

See the video below.