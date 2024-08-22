How one family has looted over Ksh 150 Million from Kwale County Coffers- The family members are swimming in money







Thursday, August 22, 2024-A family in Kwale has turned the county coffers into a playground, minting millions of shillings from fraudulent tender deals.

The family associated with Social Service and Talent Management County Executive Committee Member Francisca Kilonzo has so far plundered over Ksh 150 million as per documents in our possession.

The details shared by an MCA who is a member of one of the oversight committees indicate how the Ksh 150,610,711 million was paid through companies run by close associates and family members.

Three firms run by close family members to Kilonzo were awarded contracts worth millions in total disregard to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015.

The first company, Diani Occasions got away with Ksh 33,670,500 million. The second one Mutanga Investments was paid Ksh 266,644,200 million and third one R Flink banked Ksh 90,296,011 million in work that cannot be ascertained.

Diani occasions as per the documents is owned by her late nephew, Mutanga is run by ghost directors operating behind the scenes, but it is registered under the name of her late mother.

A close check on Mutanga reveals that the names of the company directors which include: Mr.Peter Njagi, Catherine Sonia Wairimu Mahan, Abraham Vinner, Yvonne Murugi Mimano, Rose Mumbi Minamo, Charlotte Wamuyu Mimano and Ian Mbuthia Mimano.

The names allude to a family enterprise with the company regularly applying for contracts across various sectors in the county.

Mutanga Investments has most of its supplies related to community development.

The Second one is R FLINK which is owned by Kilonzo's blood sister Fatuma Kilonzo and was paid Ksh 90,29,011 million operates like briefcase kiosk where Fatuma regularly meets with the sister to plan on how to transact business.

The company's physical address as per the documents is Msambweni Road P.O Box 14 City/Town. Not so much goes on at the office but the millions streaming in are unbelievable.

The documents list Fatuma Hassan Marumbo and Fatuma Kilonzo among the directors. Back to Diani Occasions,it is owned by her late nephew Muema Christopher Kilonzo who is still listed as the proprietor. The CECM Franscisca Kilonzo has not been alone in all this as evidence indicates she has been helped by Chief Officer Finance Alex Thomas Onduko.

The two are allegedly dating and have been driving each other to work and even sharing a house at Ukunda Kona. The car they have been oozing through together is registered as Range Rover KDJ 660V. As if that is not enough, Onduko is still minting millions through Cloemart Company which won the tender for construction of an oxygen plant at Msambweni Hospital for the Financial Year 2021/2022 for a budget Ksh 16,000,000.

The Company was also awarded the contract for construction of Kilolapwa Laboratory where millions went to waste. Cloemart is linked to Onduko’s real life partner Chloe Kalamesi who has also deep rooted networks within the corrupt cartel. This paints the real picture of the deadly corruption network in public procurement in Kwale which has spread tentacles across departments.

Detectives have previously apprehended several senior officials who have been on the corruption radar trail. They include Masoud Shughuli, Chief Officer Roads, Public Works Salim Nzimbu, Water Executive Committee Member Hamedi Mwabudzo, Finance Executive Committee Member Bakari Hassan Sebe, Roads and Public Works Committee member Joto Ali Mwachirumbi and Chief Officer Roads Hamisi Bweini Dzila.

There have been efforts by some MCAs to have the Asset Recovery agency trail and help recover properties amassed and accumulated by Onduko and his untouchable cartel that has compromised some EACC officers.

Mr Onduko is believed to have amassed properties running beyond Sh200 Million within the last three years.

The MCAs claim that he has benefited from dubious tenders, fake payments to rogue suppliers and partnered with the procurement department to influence allocation of tenders.

He has also partnered with Head of Treasury Vincent Chirima who has also benefited from revenue diversions as told by some MCA.

